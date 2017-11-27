Revealed: The shortlist for top Labour target in south west England

An IT expert and tech advisor to Sadiq Khan is competing against an academic and local councillor to be Labour’s candidate in Plymouth.

Charlotte Holloway, whose roles have included head of policy at TechUK and a member of Khan’s Smart London board, is one of three people to be named on the all-women shortlist for Plymouth Moor View.

She is up against Pamela Buchan, an Exeter university PhD student, and Philippa Davey, a Labour and Co-operative councillor in Plymouth.

Holloway has widespread union backing with endorsements from the likes of the GMB and Unison.

The winner of next month’s selection will aim to dislodge Johnny Mercer, the Tory MP and former soldier who took the seat from Labour’s Alison Seabeck in 2015.

Mercer increased his majority to 5,019 in June.

Charlotte Holloway

The Cambridge graduate was born in Plymouth’s Freedom Fields hospital – now closed – and went on to work for techUK as head of policy and associate director. She has a lengthy list of endorsements from unions GMB, Unison, Usdaw, CWU and the Fire Brigades’ Union.

Philippa Davey

The Labour and Co-op councillor for Plymouth’s Stoke Ward is an official with the University and Colleges Union.

Pamela Buchan

The marine biology expert has support from Scientists for Labour and Labour Coast and Country and was recently chosen as a Plymouth council candidate.