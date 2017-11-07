Sacked Welsh cabinet minister found dead

Jeremy Corbyn and senior Labour figures have paid tribute to a former Welsh government minister who died days after being sacked over allegations of improper behaviour towards women.

Labour’s leader in Westminster, as well as Welsh first minister Carwyn Jones, today praised Carl Sargeant as a tireless campaigner who stood up for his community.

Sargeant was “removed” from his post as children and communities secretary by Jones on Friday after an investigation was opened into his conduct.

The AM for Alyn and Deeside and married father-of-two was found this morning and is thought to have taken his own life. Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Last week Sargeant had denied the allegations against him and vowed to clear his name.

Today his family described him as the “most kind and caring husband, father, son and friend.”

Corbyn said: “This is terrible and deeply shocking news. My thoughts and profound sympathy are with Carl’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Tom Watson, Labour’s deputy leader, praised Sargant for the dedicated to his local area.

“I campaigned with Carl for many years. He was a powerful voice for working people and Wales. He put community at the heart of his politics and was respected by his constituents for it,” he said.

“My love and prayers are with Carl’s family today. This is a tragedy beyond words.”

Jones described Sargeant as a “friend as well as a colleague”.

“He made a big contribution to Welsh public life and fought tirelessly for those he represented both as a minister and a local assembly member.

“He will be a great loss both to our party and the Senedd. My heartfelt sympathies are with his family at this difficult time.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised here you can call Samaritans for free on 116 123 anytime and from any phone.