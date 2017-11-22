Shock poll puts Labour four points behind Tories as Hammond fights for survival

Labour has fallen behind the Tories according to a surprise new poll published this week.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party is on 38 per cent while the government is on 42 per cent despite its turmoil over Brexit.

Philip Hammond, who many Tory backbenchers want to see being sacked, will deliver his first Autumn Budget this afternoon. John McDonnell has called for the Tories to change course from austerity.

The polling, from Kantar Public and published yesterday, will come as a shock because Labour has been ahead or on level-pegging in surveys from many other major research firms.

Kantar Public poll on voting intention

Conservative 42 per cent (-2)

Labour 38 per cent (-3)

Lib Dems 9 (+1)

UKIP 5 per cent (+3)

Greens 3 per cent (+1)

SNP 2 (-1)

Research carried out between last Tuesday and Monday.