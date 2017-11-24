Tories rein in Labour’s lead in first poll since Brexit Budget

Labour’s opinion poll lead has dipped slightly, according to the first poll published after the Budget.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party posted 41 per cent, down two points, but still ahead of the Tories, who fell one point to 39 per cent.

Philip Hammond used the Budget to set aside £3bn for Brexit preparations, and just £2.8bn for the NHS, well short of the £4bn demanded by health service chief executive Sir Simon Stevens. The chancellor did not make any mention of social care but appears to have shored up his position.

The YouGov survey for The Times also showed Labour ahead on public trust on raising living stands and lowering poverty but behind on tackling the deficit and managing the economy.

YouGov poll for The Times

Labour 41 per cent (-2)

Conservatives 39 per cent (-1)

Lib Dems 7 per cent (no change)

Others 12 per cent (+2)

Research carried out on Wednesday and Thursday.