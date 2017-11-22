TSSA chief and Labour MPs swing behind pre-Budget austerity protest

Labour MPs, activists and a senior trade union leader demanded an and to austerity and greater investment in public services in a Downing Street protest on the eve of the Budget.

Tons of groceries were dumped outside the entrance to the prime minister and chancellor’s official residences in an attempt to highlight the growing use of foodbanks, the botched introduction of universal credit and the impact of seven years of spending cuts.

Philip Hammond is expected to unveil downgrades to Britain’s growth forecasts today when he delivers the first Autumn Budget. It comes after he admitted that voters have grown “weary” of austerity and as he faces a battle to hold on to his job.

Last night Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the TSSA, demanded an “investment-led recovery” when he addressed protesters at the rally, which was put on by the People’s Assembly Against Austerity with the Labour Assembly Against Austerity.

“It is not as if the country is not crying out for new infrastructure – in schools, hospitals and railways,” Cortes said.

Cortes, whose union has been a strong backer of Jeremy Corbyn, also demanded measures to help people on low pay and to help manufacturers make the switch away from carbon.

“We need a rise in real wages,” he said.

“And given the uncertainty over Brexit then now is the time to start spending as interest rates are at an historically low level.”

James Frith, MP for Bury North, joined the protest and later wrote on Twitter:

Solidarity with @pplsassembly outside Downing St today. Ours is a joint effort to get the #Toriesout and end austerity. Labour will build an economy that works for the many not the few #Budget2017 #AusterityBritain pic.twitter.com/2oDLZAtOvX — James Frith MP (@JamesFrith) November 21, 2017

Laura Pidcock, MP for North West Durham, said:

Tonnes of food has been dumped outside Downing Street, as a symbolic protest against Foodbank Britain. After the protest, the food will be donated to the @TrussellTrust, who are estimating that demand will go up 30% over Xmas due to the Universal Credit roll out. #ToriesOut pic.twitter.com/gZkAvfJIZf — Laura Pidcock MP (@LauraPidcockMP) November 21, 2017