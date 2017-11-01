Which Labour target seats will choose from all-women shortlists?
This is the list of target seats now selecting candidates which have been declared all-women shortlists. More constituencies will be added as contests to pick PPCs for 75 key marginals continue over the winter.
Arfon
Deadline for applications: Postponed, more details due to be announced in January.
Carlisle
Deadline: November 8
Erewash
Deadline: October 21
Filton and Bradley Stoke
Deadline: October 31
Northampton North
Deadline: October 13
Norwich North
Deadline: November 6
Plymouth Moor View
Deadline: November 3
Preseli Pembrokeshire
Deadline: October 15
Rochford and Southend East
Deadline: November 8
Rossendale and Darwen
Deadline: November 6
Rugby
Deadline: November 2
Shipley
Deadline: October 30
South Swindon
Deadline: October 23
York Outer
Deadline: November 5
