Which Labour target seats will choose from all-women shortlists?

This is the list of target seats now selecting candidates which have been declared all-women shortlists. More constituencies will be added as contests to pick PPCs for 75 key marginals continue over the winter.

Arfon

Deadline for applications: Postponed, more details due to be announced in January.

Carlisle

Deadline: November 8

Erewash

Deadline: October 21

Filton and Bradley Stoke

Deadline: October 31

Northampton North

Deadline: October 13

Norwich North

Deadline: November 6

Plymouth Moor View

Deadline: November 3

Preseli Pembrokeshire

Deadline: October 15

Rochford and Southend East

Deadline: November 8

Rossendale and Darwen

Deadline: November 6

Rugby

Deadline: November 2

Shipley

Deadline: October 30

South Swindon

Deadline: October 23

York Outer

Deadline: November 5