Corbyn: This Christmas think of those who face bombs and bullets

Jeremy Corbyn has urged Britons to think of people around the world who may be suffering as he published his Christmas message today.

At Christmas we spend time at home with family and friends.

It’s a time of the year when we think about others. Like those who have no home to call their own or who are sleeping rough on our streets.

We think about those who feel cut off and lonely. Many older citizens to whom we owe so much will be spending what should be a time of joy alone.

We think of others such as carers who look after loved ones, people with disabilities or dementia.

And abroad we think of those living in nations like Yemen, Syria and Libya in fear of bombs and bullets, of injury and death.

None of this is inevitable. We pride ourselves on being a compassionate nation.

My Christmas wish is that we all do more to help bring about the kind of society and world we want to live in.

Whenever you can show people love, show them you care and enjoy your Christmas.