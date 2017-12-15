Council by-elections: Labour loses one seat in midlands marginal
Labour slipped back slightly as it lost one council seat in the final round of by-elections this year.
Jeremy Corbyn’s party could not hold to its ward in Newcastle-under-Lyme, where the Tories scored a narrow win, but comfortably retained four other seats.
The Commons constituency of Newcastle-under-Lyme is a highly marginal seat where Labour MP Paul Farrelly has a majority of just 30.
Westward Ho! (Torridge) result:
Independent gain from Conservative
Independent: 46.9 per cent (+46.9)
Conservative: 18.7 per cent (-21.5)
UKIP: 13.2 per cent (+13.2)
Lib Dems: 9.2 per cent (+9.2)
Independent: 6.9 per cent (+6.9)
Labour: 5.1 per cent (+5.1)
No other independent (-36.1) and Green (-23.7) as previously.
Rockingham (Barnsley)
Labour hold
Labour: 66.6 per cent (-9.8)
Conservative: 19.3 per cent (+6.9)
Lib Dems: 14.1 per cent (+14.1)
No BNP (-7.4) and TUSC (-3.8) as previously.
Handside (Welwyn Hatfield)
Lib Dem hold
Lib Dems: 52.4 per cent (+16.7)
Conservative: 32.8 per cent (-9.3)
Labour: 12.3 per cent (-3.5)
Greens: 2.4 per cent (-3.9)
Watcombe (Torbay) result:
Lib Dem hold
Lib Dems: 57.5 per cent (+14.4)
Conservative: 31.1 per cent (+7.9)
Labour: 10.6 per cent (-8.4)
Greens: 0.8 per cent (-5.3)
No UKIP (-8.6) as prev.
Bradwell (Newcastle under Lyme) result:
Labour hold
Labour: 50.7 per cent per cent (-3.1)
Conservative: 46.1 per cent (+27.4)
Lib Dems: 3.2 per cent (-0.1)
No UKIP (-24.2) as preiously.
Newchapel (Newcastle under Lyme)
Conservative gain from Labour
Conservative: 43.3 per cent (-6.3)
Labour: 39.5 per cent (-10.9)
Independent: 17.2 per cent (+17.2)
Shevington with Lower Ground (Wigan)
Labour hold
Labour: 41.3 per cent (+1.3)
Shevington Independents: 29.8 per cent (+29.8)
Conservative: 26.5 per cent (+15.3)
Greens: 1.6 per cent (-2)
Lib Dems: 0.8 per cent (+0.8)
No Indy Tory (-26.3) and UKIP (-18.9) as previously.
Portsoken (City of London)
Independent gain from independent
Full result not yet available.
Langworthy (Salford)
Labour hold
Labour: 58 per cent (+8.9)
Conservative: 17.7 per cent (+11.2)
Lib Dems: 12.1 per cent (+12.1)
Greens: 6.9 per cent (+1)
Independent: 5.3 per cent (+5.3)
No UKIP (-25.2) and other independent (-11.3) as previously.
Wednesday’s results
Godalming Central & Ockford (Waveney)
Lib Dem gain from Conservative
Lib Dems: 37.8 per cent (+37.8)
Conservative: 35 per cent (-6.5)
Labour: 21.5 per cent (-4.6)
Greens: 5.7 per cent (+5.7)
No Something New party (-17.0) and UKIP (-15.4) as previously.
Newtown & St Leonard’s (Exeter) result:
Labour hold
Labour: 54.6 per cent (+1.2)
Conservative: 26.8 per cent (+1.5)
Lib Dems: 9.4 per cent (+9.4)
Greens: 7.2 per cent (-5.7)
UKIP: 2.1 per cent (-3.2)
