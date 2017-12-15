Council by-elections: Labour loses one seat in midlands marginal

Labour slipped back slightly as it lost one council seat in the final round of by-elections this year.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party could not hold to its ward in Newcastle-under-Lyme, where the Tories scored a narrow win, but comfortably retained four other seats.

The Commons constituency of Newcastle-under-Lyme is a highly marginal seat where Labour MP Paul Farrelly has a majority of just 30.

More follows later….

Westward Ho! (Torridge) result:

Independent gain from Conservative

Independent: 46.9 per cent (+46.9)

Conservative: 18.7 per cent (-21.5)

UKIP: 13.2 per cent (+13.2)

Lib Dems: 9.2 per cent (+9.2)

Independent: 6.9 per cent (+6.9)

Labour: 5.1 per cent (+5.1)

No other independent (-36.1) and Green (-23.7) as previously.

Rockingham (Barnsley)

Labour hold

Labour: 66.6 per cent (-9.8)

Conservative: 19.3 per cent (+6.9)

Lib Dems: 14.1 per cent (+14.1)

No BNP (-7.4) and TUSC (-3.8) as previously.

Handside (Welwyn Hatfield)

Lib Dem hold

Lib Dems: 52.4 per cent (+16.7)

Conservative: 32.8 per cent (-9.3)

Labour: 12.3 per cent (-3.5)

Greens: 2.4 per cent (-3.9)

Watcombe (Torbay) result:

Lib Dem hold

Lib Dems: 57.5 per cent (+14.4)

Conservative: 31.1 per cent (+7.9)

Labour: 10.6 per cent (-8.4)

Greens: 0.8 per cent (-5.3)

No UKIP (-8.6) as prev.

Bradwell (Newcastle under Lyme) result:

Labour hold

Labour: 50.7 per cent per cent (-3.1)

Conservative: 46.1 per cent (+27.4)

Lib Dems: 3.2 per cent (-0.1)

No UKIP (-24.2) as preiously.

Newchapel (Newcastle under Lyme)

Conservative gain from Labour

Conservative: 43.3 per cent (-6.3)

Labour: 39.5 per cent (-10.9)

Independent: 17.2 per cent (+17.2)

Shevington with Lower Ground (Wigan)

Labour hold

Labour: 41.3 per cent (+1.3)

Shevington Independents: 29.8 per cent (+29.8)

Conservative: 26.5 per cent (+15.3)

Greens: 1.6 per cent (-2)

Lib Dems: 0.8 per cent (+0.8)

No Indy Tory (-26.3) and UKIP (-18.9) as previously.

Portsoken (City of London)

Independent gain from independent

Full result not yet available.

Langworthy (Salford)

Labour hold

Labour: 58 per cent (+8.9)

Conservative: 17.7 per cent (+11.2)

Lib Dems: 12.1 per cent (+12.1)

Greens: 6.9 per cent (+1)

Independent: 5.3 per cent (+5.3)

No UKIP (-25.2) and other independent (-11.3) as previously.

Wednesday’s results

Godalming Central & Ockford (Waveney)

Lib Dem gain from Conservative

Lib Dems: 37.8 per cent (+37.8)

Conservative: 35 per cent (-6.5)

Labour: 21.5 per cent (-4.6)

Greens: 5.7 per cent (+5.7)

No Something New party (-17.0) and UKIP (-15.4) as previously.

Newtown & St Leonard’s (Exeter) result:

Labour hold

Labour: 54.6 per cent (+1.2)

Conservative: 26.8 per cent (+1.5)

Lib Dems: 9.4 per cent (+9.4)

Greens: 7.2 per cent (-5.7)

UKIP: 2.1 per cent (-3.2)