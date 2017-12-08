Council by-elections: Labour vote soars as party retains greater London seat

Labour held one council seat in Greater London last night after a huge increase in its vote.

On a day of just two local authority by-elections, Jeremy Corbyn’s party raced ahead of the Tories to retain a ward in Enfield in north London.

In the only other vote, in North Devon, the Lib Dems made a gain at the expense of the Tories.

Enfield Highway (Enfield)

Labour hold

Labour: 69.8 per cent (+23.1)

Conservative: 26.7 per cent (+7.4)

Greens: 3.4 per cent (-6.0)

No UKIP (-17.8) and BNP (-6.7) as previously.

Newport (North Devon) result:

Lib Dem gain from Conservatives

Lib Dems: 38.8 per cent (+7.1)

Conservatives: 37.1 per cent (-2.8)

Greens: 15.8 per cent (-12.6)

Labour: 8.3 per cent (+8.3)