Council by-elections: Labour vote soars as party retains greater London seat
Labour held one council seat in Greater London last night after a huge increase in its vote.
On a day of just two local authority by-elections, Jeremy Corbyn’s party raced ahead of the Tories to retain a ward in Enfield in north London.
In the only other vote, in North Devon, the Lib Dems made a gain at the expense of the Tories.
Enfield Highway (Enfield)
Labour hold
Labour: 69.8 per cent (+23.1)
Conservative: 26.7 per cent (+7.4)
Greens: 3.4 per cent (-6.0)
No UKIP (-17.8) and BNP (-6.7) as previously.
Newport (North Devon) result:
Lib Dem gain from Conservatives
Lib Dems: 38.8 per cent (+7.1)
Conservatives: 37.1 per cent (-2.8)
Greens: 15.8 per cent (-12.6)
Labour: 8.3 per cent (+8.3)
