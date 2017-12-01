Council by-elections: Lib Dems make gains as Labour and Tories slip back in south
Labour lost one council seat to the Lib Dems on a night when Sir Vince Cable’s party were the main winners.
All of Labour, the Tories and UKIP lost wards to the Lib Dems across south-east England.
Jeremy Corbyn’s party lost a ward in Gosport in south Hampshire after their vote plunged.
Overall the Lib Dems picked up three seats – in Gosport, Maidstone in Kent and Torridge in north Devon – as well as holding on to one in Tandridge in Surrey.
The results were published by BritainElects.
North (Maidstone)
Lib Dem gain from Conservative
Lib Dems: 51.4 per cent (+20)
Conservatives: 26 per cent (-6)
Labour: 19.3 per cent (+8)
Greens: 3.4 per cent (-2.1)
No UKIP (-19.9) as previously.
Torrington (Torridge)
Lib Dem gain from UKIP
Lib Dems: 60.2 per cent (+60.2)
Independent 15.5 per cent (+15.5)
Conservatives: 13.6 per cent (-6)
Greens: 6.5 per cent (-15.9)
UKIP: 4.2 per cent (-16.8)
No other independent (-24.6) and Labour (-12.4) as previously.
Bridgemary North (Gosport) result:
Lib Dem gain from Labour
Lib Dems: 57.9 per cent (+57.9)
Labour 22.9 per cent (-49)
Conservatives: 19.2 per cent (-8.9)
Westway (Tandridge)
Lib Dem hold
Lib Dems: 53.5 per cent (+17.5)
Conservatives: 26.5 per cent (-2.5)
Labour: 13.1 per cent (-2.8)
UKIP: 6.9 per cent (-12.2)
