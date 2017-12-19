Dugdale misses out as Richard Leonard unveils Scottish shadow cabinet

Richard Leonard today unveiled his new shadow cabinet but there was no place for ex-leader Kezia Dugdale or former deputy Alex Rowley.

More than four weeks after he beat Anas Sarwar to the top job, Leonard completed the appointments to his top team.

Sarwar stays on as health spokesman but Dugdale, who recently returned from filming I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, was not included.

“This is a new team and a new start for Scottish Labour. After seven years of Tory austerity and a decade of SNP mediocrity people are ready for the real and radical change the Labour party offers,” Leonard said today. “This team is a blend of energy, talent and experience, ready to hold this government to account put forward the positive difference a Scottish Labour government would make.” Rowley said on Saturday that he did not intend to resume his role as Scottish Labour’s number two. He had been suspended following allegations he sent abusive messages to a former partner. He denied the claims and the party’s investigations panel has discharged the case. The woman involved declined to co-operate fully, the BBC reported. New Scottish shadow cabinet in full