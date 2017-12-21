Green day: what Labour MPs said about resignation of Theresa May’s deputy
Figures from across the labour movement have given their take on Damian Green’s decision to resign.
Andrew Gwynne, shadow local government secretary and elections chair:
So David Davis gives his resignation letter the same treatment as the fabled Brexit impact studies… pic.twitter.com/kPNH6tv09Y
— Andrew Gwynne MP (@GwynneMP) December 20, 2017
Alastair Campbell, former communications director for Tony Blair: If Damian Green resigned not because of porn but dishonesty could May now sack Michael Gove and all who promised £350m a week extra for NHS?
Liz Kendall, Leicester West MP: Damian Green’s departure will be picked over for many good reasons – just hope impact on social care is included, as he was leading on Green Paper that could affect lives of millions of people.
Richard Burgon, shadow justice secretary: Arguably the Prime Minister’s main prop of support – de facto Deputy Prime Minister Damian Green – has had to resign. This failing Tory Government has the stench of death about it.
