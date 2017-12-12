Revealed: The 10 activists on longlist for the Cities of London and Westminster

Labour activists aiming to be selected to fight a popular London target seat are about to be interviewed by local officials.

Ten people have made it through to the longlist for the Cities of London and Westminster, including transport expert and former PPC Christian Wolmar and vicar and trade unionist Steven Saxby.

The shortlist should be announced to candidates tonight or tomorrow.

Rehana Ameer – City of London councillor, GMB member who received nominations from more than half the branches.

Chris Clark – transport worker and TSSA rep who won backing from the GMB.

Vincent Lo – contested Uxbridge and South Ruislip against Boris Johnson this year.

Khaled Moyeed – City of London solicitor and GMB member who was recently selected to replace a sitting Haringey councillor.

Gordon Nardell – barrister, Unite member and former Southwark councillor nominated by the CLP’s West End branch.

Jason Pritchard – community organiser and City of London councillor who won the City branch’s nomination.

Steven Saxby – vicar backed by Unite who spent part of his childhood in the constituency and received nominations from more than half the branches.

Denise Scott-McDonald – Greenwich council cabinet member nominated by the Co-op, the women’s forum and the West End branch.

Sucharita Sethi – communications expert who runs a small business.

Christian Wolmar – transport author and former Richmond Park PPC who has long backed pedestrianisation of Oxford Street is backed by the Co-op.