New Scottish shadow cabinet in full

Richard Leonard, leader of Scottish Labour, today published the full line-up of his new shadow cabinet in Holyrood.

Shadow secretary of state for Scotland and interim deputy leader – Lesley Laird.

Parliamentary business manager and women and equality spokesperson – Rhoda Grant.

Shadow cabinet secretary for finance and the constitution – James Kelly.

Shadow cabinet secretary for the economy, jobs and fair work – Jackie Baillie.

Shadow cabinet secretary for Brexit, campaigns and party engagement – Neil Findlay.

Shadow cabinet secretary for education, skills and science – Iain Gray.

Shadow cabinet secretary for health and sport – Anas Sarwar.

Shadow cabinet secretary for environment, climate change and land reform – Claudia Beamish.

Shadow cabinet secretary for the eradication of poverty and inequality – Elaine Smith.

Shadow cabinet secretary for communities, social security and equalities – Monica Lennon.

Shadow cabinet secretary for justice – Daniel Johnson.

Shadow cabinet secretary for culture, tourism and external affairs – Claire Baker.

Shadow cabinet secretary for rural economy and connectivity – Colin Smyth.