Aide to Sadiq Khan wins union battle for Plymouth Moor view selection

A tech advisor to Sadiq Khan has emerged the winner from a big battle between trade unions in the Labour selection in Plymouth Moor View.

Charlotte Holloway, a member of Khan’s Smart London board, emerged ahead of a popular local councillor and an academic with strong environmental credentials.

Grabbing fish and chips in West Park with just some of the fantastic Moor View volunteers from across our party who’ve helped on my people-powered selection campaign. We are stronger when all parts of our party work together. pic.twitter.com/jZt8B8ZzFn — Charlotte Holloway (@CharlotteHollo) December 15, 2017

She will take on Tory former soldier Johnny Mercer, who increased his majority to more than 5,000 at the general election.

The seat is thought to be Labour’s top target in the south-west.

Holloway was born in Plymouth and went on to work for techUK as head of policy and associate director. She won backing from unions GMB, Unison, Usdaw, CWU, the Fire Brigades’ Union and the Co-op.

She beat shortlisted candidates Philippa Davey, a councillor and University and Colleges Union official who had support from Unite, Unison, the Bakers’ Union and the Co-op, and Pamela Buchan, a marine biology expert who had endorsements from Scientists for Labour and Labour Coast and Country.

The shortlist was revealed on LabourList last month. Some unions appear twice on the list of backers because they endorsed more than one candidate.