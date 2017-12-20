Updated: The full list of Labour target seats where selections have begun

This is the updated list of target seats where Labour has opened selection contests.

Arfon

Deadline for applications: Postponed, more details due to be announced in January.

Aberconway

Deadline: November 24

Selection: January 20

Altrincham and Sale West

Deadline: November 22

Selection: December 20

Blackpool North and Cleveleys

Deadline: November 26

Selection: February 3

Bolton West

Deadline: November 17.

Selection: January 27

Bournemouth West

Deadline: January 2

Selection: February 10

Broxtowe

Deadline: October 16

Selection: November 18

Calder Valley

Deadline: November 4

Selection: December 9

Camborne, Redruth and Hayle

Deadline: October 30

Selection: December 2

Corby

Deadline: December 1

Selection: January 14

Carlisle

Deadline: November 8

Selection: December 13

Cities of London and Westminster

Deadline: November 20

Selection: Unknown

Crawley

Deadline: November 19

Selection: January 14

Erewash

Deadline: October 21

Selection: November 25

Filton and Bradley Stoke

Deadline: October 31

Selection: December 14

Gloucester

Deadline: November 1

Selection: December 16

Hastings and Rye

Deadline: December 3

Selection: January 27

Macclesfied

Deadline (extended): November 26

Selection: January 17

Mansfield

Deadline: January 4

Selection: February 16

Milton Keynes South

Deadline: January 2

Selection: February 10

Milton Keynes North

Deadline: November 17

Selection: January 13

Morecambe and Lunesdale

Deadline: November 14

Selection: January 23

North East Derbyshire

Deadline: January 3

Selection: February 10

Northampton North

Deadline: October 13

Selection: November 25.

Northampton South

Deadline: December 5.

Selection: January 13.

Norwich North

Deadline: November 6

Selection: Unknown

Plymouth Moor View

Deadline: November 3

Selection: December 16

Preselli Pembrokeshire

Selection process postponed.

Rochford and Southend East

Deadline: November 8

Selection: December 10

Rossendale and Darwen

Deadline: November 6

Selection: December 9 and 10

Rugby

Deadline: November 2

Selection: December 3

Rushcliffe

Deadline: December 11

Selection: January 27

Sherwood

Deadline: December 5

Selection: January 21

Shipley

Deadline: October 30

Selection: December 7

Shrewsbury and Atcham

Deadline: November 20

Selection: January 20

Southport

Deadline: November 13

Selection: December 7

South Ribble

Deadline: November 22

Selection: January 15

South Swindon

Deadline: October 23

Selection: December 10

Stoke-on-Trent South

Deadline: November 14

Selection: Unknown

Thurrock

Deadline: November 1

Selection: December 16

Watford

Deadline: November 11

Selection: December 14

Wimbledon

Deadline: January 5

Selection: Unknown

York Outer

Deadline: November 5

Selection: December 9