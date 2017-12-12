We are ready for government, vows Corbyn as he sends Christmas message of hope

Jeremy Corbyn said Labour enters 2018 as a “government in waiting” as he published his Christmas card.

The Labour leader said he wanted to send a message of hope and peace with the card, the design of which echoes the cover of the general election manifesto, For the Many, not the Few, which helped inspire the party’s biggest increase in vote share since 1945.

“Christmas is a time to reflect on the urgent need to transform our society to eradicate homelessness, loneliness and poverty, and bring about peace around the world,” Corbyn said.

“This year we defied the pundits and in the snap general election overturned Theresa May’s majority and her mandate, giving hope to millions of people that things can and will change.

“We look forward to 2018 as a government in waiting, ready to take over and serve the interests of the many, not the few.”