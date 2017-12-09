What were the most read stories on LabourList this week?

Momentum chief demands re-run of all Labour councillor selections in London

Dismay for Labour as polls put Tories on course to be largest party in hung parliament

Electoral Commission to investigate Momentum over campaign spending

Unite activist and charity chief picked for target seat of Rugby

Labour soars to eight-point poll lead over troubled Tories

Momentum candidate wins selection for top target seat in south-west

Thousands of submissions pour in for Labour’s democracy review

Swingeing poll ratings show why Labour must change its Brexit policy

The long read: Labour leavers and remainers must make common cause against raw capitalism of the hard right

Council by-elections: Labour vote soars in Greater London seat

