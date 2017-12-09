What were the most read stories on LabourList this week?
Momentum chief demands re-run of all Labour councillor selections in London
Dismay for Labour as polls put Tories on course to be largest party in hung parliament
Electoral Commission to investigate Momentum over campaign spending
Unite activist and charity chief picked for target seat of Rugby
Labour soars to eight-point poll lead over troubled Tories
Momentum candidate wins selection for top target seat in south-west
Thousands of submissions pour in for Labour’s democracy review
Swingeing poll ratings show why Labour must change its Brexit policy
The long read: Labour leavers and remainers must make common cause against raw capitalism of the hard right
Council by-elections: Labour vote soars in Greater London seat
