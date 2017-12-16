What were the most read stories on LabourList this week?
Poll blow as Labour slips behind Tories and May stretches lead over Corbyn
Council by-elections: Labour vote soars in Greater London seat
Jon Ashworth: Toxic privatisation agenda destroys the soul of our NHS
Exclusive: Shortlist for Cities of London and Westminster selection
Labour pick child poverty expert to unseat Tory Brexiteer Philip Davies
The desire help create a better life for all burns within us – Corbyn speech at UN
Unite lodges complaint with Labour over postal votes in Watford selection row
Watch: Momentum’s Christmas campaign video with a sting in the tail
GMB and Momentum aim to help housing campaigner take York Outer
“Ridiculous and late” – Khan, Starmer and O’Grady lead reaction to PM’s Brexit deal
