What were the most read stories on LabourList this week?
Grahame Morris: Helping the Waspi women would cost less than bombing Syria
Huge Labour rebellion as 64 MPs defy Corbyn over customs union
Council by-elections: Labour loses one seat in Midlands marginal
Essex councillor beats top union figure to win Thurrock selection
Labour members pick former Green candidate to fight Gloucester
Council chief beats McDonnell ally in race for Rossendale and Darwen
Councillor wins Norwich North selection after Momentum favourite misses out
Labour activists target Ken Clarke as new wave of selections opens
Manuel Cortes: Virgin has one rule for richer workers and another for poorer staff
Denis MacShane: The party that offers a second referendum will win the next election
Value our free and unique service?
LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.
If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]