What were the most read stories on LabourList this week?

These were the most read items on LabourList between November 24 and December 1.

Luke Akehurst: We have nothing to lose – this is how we can beat Momentum

Major win for Labour left in final tally of nominations for party’s ruling body

Is there a “hard left purge of moderates” going on in the Labour Party?

Council by-elections: Labour holds northern seats as Greens oust Tories in West Midlands ward

Keir Starmer: Tories must put national interest first and re-write Brexit bill

Momentum chief vows to use national executive slot to transform Labour’s rules

McDonnell: I’m sorry for spat with BBC journalist

Momentum delight as CLP picks local councillor to fight sacked minister Soubry

Revealed: The shortlist for top Labour target in south west England

Exclusive another trade union agrees to affiliate to Momentum

