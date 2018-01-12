Corbyn brings back Clive Lewis as 13 shadow ministers appointed

Jeremy Corbyn brought Clive Lewis back into his frontbench team tonight as part of a wave of appointments following the sudden resignation of Chris Williamson.

Lewis, the former shadow cabinet minister who previously held the defence and business portfolios, has been named a shadow Treasury minister under John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor.

Laura Pidcock, the north West Durham MP who last year attracted headlines when she vowed never to become friends with a Tory, takes the new post of shadow minister for labour.

“I am pleased to make these appointments to strengthen Labour’s frontbench team, which is now a government in waiting”, Corbyn said.

“I look forward to working with them in their new roles holding the government to account, developing policy to transform our country and, with their shadow secretary of states, preparing to form a government that will deliver for the many not the few.”

The full list of frontbench appointments

Shadow minister for pensions – Jack Dromey

Shadow minister for labour – Laura Pidcock

Shadow minister for planning – Roberta Blackman-Woods

Shadow minister for social care and mental health – Paula Sherriff

Shadow minister for buses – Matt Rodda

Shadow minister for the Treasury – Clive Lewis

Shadow minister for the Treasury – Lyn Brown

Shadow minister for fire – Karen Lee

Shadow minister for international trade – Judith Cummins

Shadow minister for the cabinet office – Chris Matheson

Shadow minister for the cabinet office – Laura Smith

Shadow minister for international development – Dan Carden

Shadow minister for international development – Preet Gill