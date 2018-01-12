Corbyn brings back Clive Lewis as 13 shadow ministers appointed
Jeremy Corbyn brought Clive Lewis back into his frontbench team tonight as part of a wave of appointments following the sudden resignation of Chris Williamson.
Lewis, the former shadow cabinet minister who previously held the defence and business portfolios, has been named a shadow Treasury minister under John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor.
Laura Pidcock, the north West Durham MP who last year attracted headlines when she vowed never to become friends with a Tory, takes the new post of shadow minister for labour.
“I am pleased to make these appointments to strengthen Labour’s frontbench team, which is now a government in waiting”, Corbyn said.
“I look forward to working with them in their new roles holding the government to account, developing policy to transform our country and, with their shadow secretary of states, preparing to form a government that will deliver for the many not the few.”
The full list of frontbench appointments
Shadow minister for pensions – Jack Dromey
Shadow minister for labour – Laura Pidcock
Shadow minister for planning – Roberta Blackman-Woods
Shadow minister for social care and mental health – Paula Sherriff
Shadow minister for buses – Matt Rodda
Shadow minister for the Treasury – Clive Lewis
Shadow minister for the Treasury – Lyn Brown
Shadow minister for fire – Karen Lee
Shadow minister for international trade – Judith Cummins
Shadow minister for the cabinet office – Chris Matheson
Shadow minister for the cabinet office – Laura Smith
Shadow minister for international development – Dan Carden
Shadow minister for international development – Preet Gill
