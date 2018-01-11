Corbyn in show of support as former Army major picked to fight South Swindon

Labour activists in a middle England target seat have picked a former soldier to take on Tory minister Robert Buckland.

Sarah Church will contest South Swindon, where she also stood in last year’s general election.

Today Jeremy Corbyn visited the Wiltshire constituency for a meeting with Church and local Unison branches to discuss the NHS winter crisis, levels of staffing, mental health care and the role of social care.

Church, a former Army major and mother-of-three, finished 2,464 votes behind Buckland in June last year.

She has run a prominent campaign to protect local libraries.

After being selected again she said: “Swindon is my adopted home town. My grandfather was born in Swindon to a Great Western Railway family and I am proud and pleased to have settled with my husband and three daughters in the Swindon area. I am delighted to stand as our candidate and will do all I can to take the seat for Labour.”