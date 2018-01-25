Corbyn sacks Labour peer who attended sex harassment fundraiser

Labour peer Jonathan Mendelsohn was tonight sacked from Labour’s frontbench over his attendance at the notorious Presidents Club charity ball.

Jeremy Corbyn told Mendelsohn to step down from his role as business and trade spokesman after allegations emerged of horrifying treatment of women at the London fundraiser.

Yesterday organisers said the event, at which all the guests were men, would be scrapped after hostesses reported groping and sexual harassment.

Mendelsohn said he did not witness any of the alleged harassment and described his disgust at what occured.

“Jeremy Corbyn has this evening asked Lord Mendelsohn to step back from the frontbench as he attended the Presidents Club dinner and he has agreed to do so,” a spokesman for Labour in the Lords said.

“Lord Mendelsohn has previously made clear that he attended part of the dinner as president of a charity that received support from the event and he had no knowledge of an after-party. Lord Mendelsohn did not witness any of the appalling incidents described in reports and has unreservedly condemned such behaviour.”