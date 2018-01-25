Corbyn sacks Labour peer who attended sex harassment fundraiser
Labour peer Jonathan Mendelsohn was tonight sacked from Labour’s frontbench over his attendance at the notorious Presidents Club charity ball.
Jeremy Corbyn told Mendelsohn to step down from his role as business and trade spokesman after allegations emerged of horrifying treatment of women at the London fundraiser.
Yesterday organisers said the event, at which all the guests were men, would be scrapped after hostesses reported groping and sexual harassment.
Mendelsohn said he did not witness any of the alleged harassment and described his disgust at what occured.
