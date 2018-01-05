Council by-election: Labour take Cowley Hill seat from Tories

Labour candidate Rebecca Butler has won the Cowley Hill by-election in Borehamwood, Herts, taking the council seat from the Tories.

Butler secured the Borehamwood Cowley Hill (Hertsmere) seat with 709 votes, her main opponent Conservative Sean Moore taking 381 ballots.

There was a 7.4pc swing from Conservative to Labour since the last election in 2015.

UKIP candidate David Hoy received 57 votes, Liberal Democrat Paul Robinson received 20, and Green Party candidate Nicholas Winston 18.

Labour candidate Butler said: “I’m so grateful and thrilled to win. I felt that when we were campaigning, we were really in touch with the residents.

“It feels good to represent where I live and this result gives Labour a good platform looking forward to the local elections next year.”

Cowley Hill in Borehamwood, full results:

Labour 59.8pc (+3.4)

Conservative 32.2pc (-11.5)

UKIP 4.8pc (+4.8)

Liberal Democrat 1.7pc (+1.7)

Green 1.5pc (+1.5)