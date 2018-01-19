Council by-elections: Shock as Tories snatch Bolton seat from Labour
Labour lost a northern seat to the Tories in the latest round of council by-elections.
Jeremy Corbyn’s party boosted its share of the vote in the Bolton ward but still saw the Tories triumph after the governing party posted a bigger increase in its number of backers.
The Tories easily held their seat in Milton Keynes where both they and Labour saw their vote share increase.
Just four by-elections were held last night. Overall the Tories gained one and held one, Labour lost one, and the Lib Dems held one while in Bournemouth an independent made a gain at the expense of another unaligned candidate, according to the BritainElects.
Hulton (Bolton)
Conservative gain from Labour
Conservative: 49.4 per cent (+16.7)
Labour: 40.1 per cent (+3)
UKIP: 6.5 per cent (-18)
Lib Dems: 2.3 per cent (-0.2)
Greens: 1.8 per cent (-1.5)
Throop & Muscliff (Bournemouth)
Independent gain from independent
Independent (Wilson): 31.3 per cent (+31.3)
Conserative: 30 per cent (+8.2)
Labour: 23.6 per cent (+15.8)
Independent (Lucas): 6.9 per cent (+6.9)
Lib Dems: 6.3 per cent (+6.3)
Greens: 1.9 per cent (-5)
No other independents (-52) and UKIP (-11.5) as previously.
Downhall & Rawreth (Rochford)
Lib Dem hold
Lib Dems: 77 per cent (+16.6)
Conservative: 23 per cent (+6.4)
No Labour (-7.9) and Rochford District Residents (-15.2) as previously.
Newport Pagnell North and Hanslope (Milton Keynes)
Conservative hold
Conservative: 53 per cent (+15.3)
Labour: 24.8 per cent (+11.7)
Lib Dems: 22.2 per cent (+6.8)
No UKIP (-23.9) and Greens (-9.9) as previously.
