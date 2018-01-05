Labour peer Adonis tells LBC: “I absolutely want to sabotage Brexit”

Labour peer and ardent Remainer Andrew Adonis used combative language to attack Brexit last night, saying that he wanted to “sabotage” Britain’s exit from the EU.

Adonis, who quit as Theresa May’s infrastructure chief a week ago, was asked by LBC presenter Ian Dale: “Just be honest, your entire strategy is basically to sabotage Brexit, isn’t it?”

Doubling down on his strong anti-Brexit stance, Adonis said: “I absolutely want to sabotage Brexit, but I do not want to do so in an undemocratic way because I am a democrat.”

“When [the people] see the terms, that it’s less good than the status quo… then I think we can stop this”, he said.

The Labour peer said he wanted to see a second referendum on any Brexit deal made with Brussels.

Adonis last week resigned as chair of the government’s national infrastructure commission, launching an attack on Brexit describing it as a “dangerous populist and nationalist spasm worthy of Donald Trump”.

In a direct attack on Theresa May, Adonis said the PM had become the “voice of UKIP”.

The peer’s resignation letter was published by Sky News and can be read here.

Lord Adonis’s LBC interview in full:

