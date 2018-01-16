Momentum, the centre-left and community organising – six things we learned from NEC elections

The results were not a surprise but the scale of the win for Labour’s left in elections to the national executive committee (NEC) prompted intense discussion among party members. After the Momentum-backed slate achieved a clean sweep of the three new slots, but pro-EU activist Eddie Izzard climbed to fourth place, LabourList looks at what the results mean for the party.

