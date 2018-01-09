You are here: Home » News »

New CCHQ Vice Chair for Women criticised over abortion stance

9th January, 2018 9:01 am

Tags:

Dawn Butler, shadow minister for Women and Equalities has branded the appointment of Maria Caulfield as  CCHQ Vice Chair for Women “appalling”.

Caulfield had previously said decriminalisation would lead to “abortion on demand”.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), an abortion provider, also described May’s decision to appoint Caulfield to the role as incredibly disappointing.

BPAS said Caulfield was a “leading opponent” of a proposed bill – brought before parliament last May – that would change the law to put an end to the prosecution of women who end their pregnancy without permission. The bill didn’t become law.

“That the new Conservative vice chair for women believes that these women should face up to life imprisonment is appalling. Maria Caulfield has stated that she wants to be a ‘voice for the unborn child'”, BPAS said

Dawn Butler also attacked the decision as “appalling”, writing “women deserve to have the strongest advocates at the top of politics”.

Labour MP Diana Johnson also criticised the decision, tweeting

 

Value our free and unique service?

LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.

If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.

To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]
x

LabourList Daily Email

Everything Labour. Every weekday morning

Share with your friends










Submit