Opinion poll dip puts Labour on level pegging with the Tories
Labour and the Tories are locked in a dead heat in the polls, according to a new survey.
Jeremy Corbyn’s party registered 40 per cent, down one point, in a new study carried out by Opinium.
It put them on the same rating as Theresa May’s Tories, who are up one point, despite being beset by in-fighting on Europe.
The survey is one of the first to be carried out since May’s botched reshuffle last Monday, when she failed to move several key ministers, including health secretary Jeremy Hunt.
Opinium poll for The Obsever
Conservative 40 per cent (+1)
Labour 40 per cent (-1)
Lib Dems 6 per cent
UKIP 5 per cent
SNP 4 per cent
Researched carried out on Friday.
