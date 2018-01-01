LabourList’s most read stories in 2017

1. Keir Starmer: Labour has six tests for Brexit – if they’re not met we won’t back the final deal in parliament

2. Leaked list ranks Labour MPs by “hostility” to Corbyn

3. Tony Blair: Brexit threat means it is time to cross party lines

4. Council by-elections: Labour gains as Tories haemorrhage seats in bumper night

5. What did Corbyn actually say about the IRA this weekend?

6. They could have listened to voters but Tory austerity is business as usual, Corbyn says, as pay cap amendment fails

7. Jess Phillips: Men on the left are the “absolute worst”

8. Luke Akehurst: This is how and why we must beat Momentum

9. Local elections liveblog

10. Corbyn is members’ second favourite leader in party history, poll finds

