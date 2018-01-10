Updated: The full list of Labour target seats where selections have begun
This is the updated list of target seats where Labour has opened selection contests.
Arfon
Deadline for applications: Postponed, more details due to be announced in January.
Aberconway
Deadline: November 24
Selection: January 20
Altrincham and Sale West
Deadline: November 22
Selection: December 20
Blackpool North and Cleveleys
Deadline: November 26
Selection: February 3
Bolton West
Deadline: November 17.
Selection: January 27
Bournemouth West
Deadline: January 2
Selection: February 10
Broxtowe
Deadline: October 16
Selection: November 18
Calder Valley
Deadline: November 4
Selection: December 9
Camborne, Redruth and Hayle
Deadline: October 30
Selection: December 2
Corby
Deadline: December 1
Selection: January 14
Carlisle
Deadline: November 8
Selection: December 13
Cities of London and Westminster
Deadline: November 20
Selection: Unknown
Crawley
Deadline: November 19
Selection: January 14
Erewash
Deadline: October 21
Selection: November 25
Filton and Bradley Stoke
Deadline: October 31
Selection: December 14
Gloucester
Deadline: November 1
Selection: December 16
Hastings and Rye
Deadline: December 3
Selection: January 27
Macclesfied
Deadline (extended): November 26
Selection: January 17
Mansfield
Deadline: January 4
Selection: February 16
Milton Keynes South
Deadline: January 2
Selection: February 10
Milton Keynes North
Deadline: November 17
Selection: January 13
Morecambe and Lunesdale
Deadline: November 14
Selection: January 23
North East Derbyshire
Deadline: January 3
Selection: February 10
Northampton North
Deadline: October 13
Selection: November 25.
Northampton South
Deadline: December 5.
Selection: January 13.
Norwich North
Deadline: November 6
Selection: Unknown
Pendle
Deadline: January 12
Selection: Unknown
Plymouth Moor View
Deadline: November 3
Selection: December 16
Preselli Pembrokeshire
Selection process postponed.
Rochford and Southend East
Deadline: November 8
Selection: December 10
Rossendale and Darwen
Deadline: November 6
Selection: December 9 and 10
Rugby
Deadline: November 2
Selection: December 3
Rushcliffe
Deadline: December 11
Selection: January 27
Sherwood
Deadline: December 5
Selection: January 21
Shipley
Deadline: October 30
Selection: December 7
Shrewsbury and Atcham
Deadline: November 20
Selection: January 20
Southport
Deadline: November 13
Selection: December 7
South Ribble
Deadline: November 22
Selection: January 15
South Swindon
Deadline: October 23
Selection: December 10
Stoke-on-Trent South
Deadline: November 14
Selection: Unknown
Thurrock
Deadline: November 1
Selection: December 16
Watford
Deadline: November 11
Selection: December 14
Wimbledon
Deadline: January 5
Selection: Unknown
York Outer
Deadline: November 5
Selection: December 9
