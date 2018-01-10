You are here: Home » Featured »

Updated: The full list of Labour target seats where selections have begun

10th January, 2018 4:00 pm

This is the updated list of target seats where Labour has opened selection contests.

Arfon
Deadline for applications: Postponed, more details due to be announced in January.

Aberconway
Deadline: November 24
Selection: January 20

Altrincham and Sale West
Deadline: November 22
Selection: December 20

Blackpool North and Cleveleys
Deadline: November 26
Selection: February 3

Bolton West
Deadline: November 17.
Selection: January 27

Bournemouth West
Deadline: January 2
Selection: February 10

Broxtowe
Deadline: October 16
Selection: November 18

Calder Valley
Deadline: November 4
Selection: December 9

Camborne, Redruth and Hayle
Deadline: October 30
Selection: December 2

Corby
Deadline: December 1
Selection: January 14

Carlisle
Deadline: November 8
Selection: December 13

Cities of London and Westminster
Deadline: November 20
Selection: Unknown

Crawley
Deadline: November 19
Selection: January 14

Erewash
Deadline: October 21
Selection: November 25

Filton and Bradley Stoke
Deadline: October 31
Selection: December 14

Gloucester
Deadline: November 1
Selection: December 16

Hastings and Rye
Deadline: December 3
Selection: January 27

Macclesfied
Deadline (extended): November 26
Selection: January 17

Mansfield
Deadline: January 4
Selection: February 16

Milton Keynes South
Deadline: January 2
Selection: February 10

Milton Keynes North
Deadline: November 17
Selection: January 13

Morecambe and Lunesdale
Deadline: November 14
Selection: January 23

North East Derbyshire
Deadline: January 3
Selection: February 10

Northampton North
Deadline: October 13
Selection: November 25.

Northampton South
Deadline: December 5.
Selection: January 13.

Norwich North
Deadline: November 6
Selection: Unknown

Pendle
Deadline: January 12
Selection: Unknown

Plymouth Moor View
Deadline: November 3
Selection: December 16

Preselli Pembrokeshire
Selection process postponed.

Rochford and Southend East
Deadline: November 8
Selection: December 10

Rossendale and Darwen
Deadline: November 6
Selection: December 9 and 10

Rugby
Deadline: November 2
Selection: December 3

Rushcliffe
Deadline: December 11
Selection: January 27

Sherwood
Deadline: December 5
Selection: January 21

Shipley
Deadline: October 30
Selection: December 7

Shrewsbury and Atcham
Deadline: November 20
Selection: January 20

Southport
Deadline: November 13
Selection: December 7

South Ribble
Deadline: November 22
Selection: January 15

South Swindon
Deadline: October 23
Selection: December 10

Stoke-on-Trent South
Deadline: November 14
Selection: Unknown

Thurrock
Deadline: November 1
Selection: December 16

Watford
Deadline: November 11
Selection: December 14

Wimbledon
Deadline: January 5
Selection: Unknown

York Outer
Deadline: November 5
Selection: December 9

