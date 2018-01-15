Tories cannot outsource duty of care – Labour’s questions over Carillion

This is the full list of questions published by Jon Trickett, shadow cabinet office minister, over the collapse of outsourcing giant Carillion.

What specific due diligence procedures did the government undertake once Carillion issued their first profit warning?

How was analysis of due diligence procedures incorporated into decisions to offer Carillion government contracts worth nearly £2bn in total following the issuing of the company’s first profit warning?

What discussions did ministers and civil servants have with Carillion representatives before awarding the supplier government contracts following the first profit warning?

Which ministers were involved in the decisions to offer Carillion government contracts following the first profit warning?

What further due diligence steps were taken after the company’s second profit warning?

How was analysis of due diligence procedures incorporated into the decision to award Carillion a further government contract worth £62m following the company’s second profit warning?

How many ongoing contracts does Carillion have with government departments and agencies?

What government plans are in place to protect employees and pension holders in the event that Carillion goes into administration or insolvency?

“Alarm bells have been ringing for over six months about the state of Carillion’s finances, so the government must come forward and answer questions on exactly what due diligence measures were undertaken, before awarding contracts to Carillion worth billions of taxpayers’ money,” Trickett said.

“In the meantime – as emergency meetings take place between officials – employees of Carillion, pension-holders and taxpayers will want assurances that financial protections are in place in the event the supplier experiencing further financial difficulties.

“Labour urges the government to stand ready to intervene and bring these crucial public sector contracts back in-house. The government cannot outsource its responsibility and duty of care to these workers and vital public sector projects.”