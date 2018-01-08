Tory reshuffle: reactions and what we know so far

Theresa May has embarked on a much-anticipate reshuffle today.

This reshuffle has been expected since she forced the resignation of her key ally Damian Green. It’s rumoured Justine Greening, Education Minister might be one minister up for the chopping block, but May appears too weak to be able to sack Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary or Chancellor Phillip Hammond.

But afternoon what do we know about the changes so far?

Sajid Javid has become housing secretary. He was already communities secretary, but has added housing to his job.

Maria Caulfield MP for Lewes has been made the CCHQ Vice Chair for Women. This has been criticised by the British Pregnancy Advisory Service who Tweeted that Caulfield supports the criminalisation of women who end their own pregnancies.

Maria Caulfield lead the parliamentary opposition to @DianaJohnsonMP's bill to protect women and decriminalise abortion up to 24 weeks, and defended the current law which threatens any woman who ends her own pregnancy without the approval of 2 doctors with life imprisonment. — bpas (@bpas1968) January 8, 2018

Dawn Butler MP also criticised the appointment

Appalling decision by @Theresa_May to promote Maria Caulfield to Vice Chair for Women given her stance on abortion. Women deserve to have the strongest advocates at the top of politics, not people who seek to restrict their rights and freedoms. — (((Dawn Butler MP))) (@DawnButlerBrent) January 8, 2018

James Cleverly is made Conservative party deputy chairman.

Brandon Lewis is made Conservative party chairman, as well as becoming a minister without portfolio. Prior to this he was an immigration minister. This appointment has been criticised by Emma Dent Coad

Brandon Lewis – former Housing Minister and Fire Minister who celebrated Tory deregulation record – has been promoted by Theresa May to Chair the Tory Party. Yet another insult from this government. pic.twitter.com/b39AR6pe2v — Emma Dent Coad (@emmadentcoad) January 8, 2018

David Lidington is made Cabinet Office minister and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. He is therefore Damian Green’s replacement in this position but he has not also taken the position of first secretary of state, which is still vacant after Green’s resignation.