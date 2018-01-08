You are here: Home » News »

Tory reshuffle: reactions and what we know so far

8th January, 2018 2:59 pm

Theresa May has embarked on a much-anticipate reshuffle today.

This reshuffle has been expected since she forced the resignation of her key ally Damian Green. It’s rumoured Justine Greening, Education Minister might be one minister up for the chopping block, but May appears too weak to be able to sack Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary or Chancellor Phillip Hammond.

But afternoon what do we know about the changes so far?

Sajid Javid has become housing secretary. He was already communities secretary, but has added housing to his job.

Maria Caulfield MP for Lewes has been made the CCHQ Vice Chair for Women. This has been criticised by the British Pregnancy Advisory Service who Tweeted that Caulfield supports the criminalisation of women who end their own pregnancies.

Dawn Butler MP also criticised the appointment

 

James Cleverly is made Conservative party deputy chairman.

Brandon Lewis is made Conservative party chairman, as well as becoming a minister without portfolio. Prior to this he was an immigration minister. This appointment has been criticised by Emma Dent Coad

David Lidington is made Cabinet Office minister and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. He is therefore Damian Green’s replacement in this position but he has not also taken the position of first secretary of state, which is still vacant after Green’s resignation.

 

To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]
