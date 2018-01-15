Upbeat Izzard set to stand again for Labour’s national executive

Eddie Izzard has vowed not to give up on his dream of a place on Labour’s ruling body after he missed out in the election which finished today.

The pro-EU comedian and activist is likely to stand again, friends said, after he came fourth behind the three left-wing candidates in the race for the national executive committee.

Izzard, who ran on a platform of increasing diversity in the party, registered just under 40,000 votes as Momentum chair Jon Lansman, Manchester councillor Yasmine Dar and national policy forum representative Rachel Garnham won a huge victory. The contest was triggered when Jeremy Corbyn and the committee itself agreed to expand the number of places on the NEC.

“Eddie intends to stand again, he’s proud of his campaign, but obviously it was a tough contest in a factional party which is not what he’s about nor likes; the contest became a battle of slates and he isn’t like that”, one of his allies said.

As Lansman celebrated “the 21st century version of the socialist party” he joined 44 years ago, Izzard said he would not give up on his campaign to open up Labour.

“Thank you to party members who have voted for me in large numbers. I’m grateful for all the support I’ve received from across the Labour Party,” Izzard said.

“Despite not being elected, I’ll continue to do all I can to campaign for an open and welcoming Labour Party and to campaign with fellow Labour activists across the country to help Labour win the next election and put Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street.

“This election has been an opportunity to talk about some of the important issues facing our party and country, and I’m proud to have run a positive, energetic campaign with ideas on how to open up politics and give excluded groups in society more of a voice in our party and country.”

Izzard emerged ahead of the other candidates from the centre-left, former NEC rep Johanna Baxter and Sikhs for Labour vice-chair Gurinder Singh Josan, who were placed fifth and sixth respectively.