Watch: McDonnell’s broadside against Davos elite in their “expensive chalets”

29th January, 2018 10:46 am
This is John McDonnell’s video posted on Twitter from the snowy slopes of the World Economic Forum in Davos. He warned that a “social avalanche” would hit the elites unless they reformed a “rigged” system.

