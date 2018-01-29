Watch: McDonnell’s broadside against Davos elite in their “expensive chalets”

This is John McDonnell’s video posted on Twitter from the snowy slopes of the World Economic Forum in Davos. He warned that a “social avalanche” would hit the elites unless they reformed a “rigged” system.

I’ve just been to Davos with a warning for the world’s elite. #WEF18 pic.twitter.com/D5P6E3CNEU

