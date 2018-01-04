With a Tory government on the brink of collapse, Labour have everything to play for in 2018

One of the most turbulent years in British politics has drawn to a close, and we now enter 2018. In their new year messages, both May and Corbyn were full of hope in anticipation at what the year ahead will bring. Yet, there are also a number of challenges set to beset them in the not too distant future.

Jeremy Corbyn undoubtedly faces the monumental challenge of forcing another general election. After his shock performance in June, many were very positive about the prospect of May being forced out Downing Street as she sabotaged her own ‘strong and stable’ leadership in unnecessary election.

Especially after the Grenfell Tower atrocity, it would not have been a surprise to see a total collapse of the government, with Corbyn subsequently entering Number 10.

Since then the waters have calmed, which is surprising given the scandals and resignations that were engulfing the Tory Party only a few weeks ago. As Fallon resigned, and Patel was sacked, even the right-wing press were expecting the fall of the Maybot and another election to follow.

The main challenge for Corbyn now is to keep the prospect of another general election firmly on the political agenda as when another contest did seem very likely, he was the darling of the nation. If people become too used to the current situation, it probably won’t change.

Forcing that change is not going to be an easy task, with much of the media seeming to be calming the debate even more. It will also prove a major challenge because of the strong desire for May to cling onto power at the helm of a party who have unwillingly united around her.

Corbyn’s big challenge is convincing the public that he is the better alternative to the ineffective and futile May. Only then can Corbyn become the Prime Minister so many dream of, yet still few think will ever be a reality.

Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, Corbyn needs to make Labour’s Brexit policy clear. Whilst many core supporters like myself understand their approach to Brexit, that message has struggled to be translated to millions of people around the country.

To change this, the big challenge for Corbyn is to unite the Labour Party around one core message and ensure collective responsibility. He will only win another election if the public truly believe he can succeed in Brexit negotiations, and at the moment many doubt his abilities.

Even though we should not belittle the right of centrist Labour MPs to put forward their views supporting the EU, I voted Remain myself, in the past this has proved far too divisive for the party. Corbyn’s big challenge is to assert his authority so that all MPs echo the same view, increasing confidence on the issue.

Recent days have also highlighted another challenge for the Labour leader. The ability to be out-spoken on global issues, such as the current situation in Iran. As in the past with Venezuela, there has been a lack of will to address issues that it appears Corbyn may be conflicted over. He has already utilised the great power of social media in an election campaign.

Now, the same needs to be done to condemn the treatment of protestors and make sure his positions are clear on key global issues. Tories have been quick to speak on the problems in Iran. If Corbyn is to become a man who is more trusted on the global stage, major foreign policy issues need to be addressed with same rigour as domestic ones.

Arguably, the opposite challenge exists for May who often seems to hide from issues domestically. Her inability to acknowledge the catastrophic challenges facing the NHS pose great questions about her leadership, and recent media backlash continues to heap on the pressure.

Clearly, May needs to give more funding to the NHS which could also lead to other sectors asking for more much needed money.

Therefore, the challenge also for Corbyn is to keep the focus on the crisis the NHS is facing and to continue the media onslaught that is highlighting the dire state that the health service finds itself.

However, that will prove to be a difficult task with certain previous Labour leaders diverting the focus away from the NHS and back onto Corbyn and Brexit. As such, a challenge for Corbyn will be to minimise the impact of some former Labour leaders.

2018 is a year that poses great challenges for the country and for the two leaders themselves. Brexit, the NHS and party unity all threaten Theresa May, and Corbyn faces some significant problems too.

Yet, hopefully the biggest challenge he will face is whether his cats will get along with Larry, the current mouser in Number 10, as he becomes the next Prime Minister- for the many, not the few.