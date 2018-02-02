Council by-elections: “Sneaky” Lib Dems snatch Sunderland seat from Labour
Labour lost a north-east council seat to the Lib Dems on a night of two by-elections.
Jeremy Corbyn’s party saw the deprived Pallion ward in Sunderland go to the Lib Dems after huge swings in vote share.
Labour’s vote dropped by around 16 per cent while the Lib Dems’ figures shot up by nearly 50 per cent.
Winning candidate Martin Haswell had produced leaflets in red and white rather than the Lib Dems’ traditional orange.
“Sneaky Lib Dems back at it again,” wrote commentators John Johnston and Sam Webber in a preview on PoliticsHome.
Labour easily retained its Cornwall seat of Falmouth Smithwick on the back of a huge increase in vote share of around 20 per cent.
Pallion (Sunderland)
Lib Dem gain
Lib Dems: 53.9 per cent (+49.5)
Labour: 34.8 per cent (-15.9)
Conservative: 5.4 per cent (-7.2)
UKIP: 4.2 per cent (-24.7)
Greens: 1.7 per cent (-1.8)
Falmouth Smithwick (Cornwall)
Labour hold
Labour: 60.2 per cent (+19.9)
Conservative: 17.2 per cent (-7.2)
Lib Dems: 17.2 per cent (-1.7)
Greens: 5.3 per cent (-11)
Value our free and unique service?
LabourList has more readers than ever before - but we need your support. Our dedicated coverage of Labour's policies and personalities, internal debates, selections and elections relies on donations from our readers.
If you can support LabourList’s unique and free service then please click here.
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]