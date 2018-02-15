George Osborne backs votes at 16 campaign

George Osborne, editor of the Evening Standard, has backed the campaign to lower the voting age to 16.

The former chancellor uses his paper’s editorial today to call shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry “smart” for raising the issue at her recent PMQs turn.

“We think that not only is extending the vote the right thing to do but that the cause is also unstoppable,” the article concludes.

Osborne tweeted to point out that there is no longer a majority to stop votes at 16, and he urged the government to back the voting reform.

More Tory MPs now support votes for 16yr olds. By my count, Govn now doesn’t have a majority to stop it. Choice: lose in Commons, 16yr olds get vote & Tories lose even more support of young people; or back votes at 16 & get some credit for major social reform. Hmmm. Tough one. — George Osborne (@George_Osborne) February 15, 2018

Conservative MP and Vice-Chair James Cleverly replied on Twitter: “Other than “it might be popular with young people” can you give me one credible reason that votes at 16 should be introduced?”

In November last year, Labour MP Jim McMahon put forward a private member’s bill to give 16 and 17-year-olds the vote. MPs on the opposition benches shouted “shame” as the Tories filibustered the debate to avoid a vote.

Responding to Osborne’s remarks, shadow minister for voter engagement and youth affairs Cat Smith MP commented:

“Votes at 16 is the right thing to do and George Osborne has admitted that an increasing number of Tory MPs know it.

“The only thing stopping them doing the right thing is their own narrow political interests. For once, the Tories should stop thinking of themselves, do the right thing and give young people the vote.

“Labour is committed to giving young people a voice in the future of their country.”