Iain McNicol stands down as general secretary of the Labour Party

Iain McNicol, general secretary of the Labour Party, has decided to stand down to “pursue new projects” after a “tumultuous seven years”.

McNicol has been the most senior employee of the party since he was selected by Labour’s national executive committee in July 2011, when Ed Miliband was leader.

Under Corbyn, the general secretary saw difficulties around the 2016 leadership election when he was accused of trying to prevent Corbyn from getting on the ballot paper.

The Huffington Post reports that Unite’s Jennie Formby is being tipped as McNicol’s successor.

Iain McNicol said: “It’s been an absolute honour and a privilege to serve as General Secretary of the Labour Party. I have now decided to move on to pursue new challenges in the service of the Labour Party and wider labour movement.

“I would like to thank our fantastic staff across the country for their brilliant work and support. A team who continuously go above and beyond to deliver for Labour. It has been a tumultuous seven years including; two general elections, a huge increase in our membership, Scottish and EU referendums.

“It is a hugely exciting time for the Labour Party after we achieved the biggest increase in our vote since 1945 at last year’s general election. I will continue to support Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership and will work closely with him and our whole parliamentary team to take Labour to victory at the next general election.”

Jeremy Corbyn said: “I would like to personally thank Iain McNicol for his long and dedicated service to the Labour Party as General Secretary. He has run our party’s organisation at a time of great change, including a near tripling of the membership, two general elections and the EU referendum.

“Iain has served the Labour Party and trade union movement in a wide range of roles throughout his career and is a credit to our movement. I am confident Iain will continue to play a major role in politics and our party, and will support our team inside and outside Parliament with his experience and skills.”

Following the announcement, Labour activists on the Left have promptly called for the next general secretary to be “democratically elected”.

Iain McNicol has resigned and now his successor should be democratically elected and selected by the Labour Party membership. — Liam Young (@liamyoung) February 23, 2018

Iain McNicol has resigned as General Secretary of the Labour Party. His long-term successor should be democratically elected by the party’s membership. — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) February 23, 2018

The Labour Party says McNicol’s incumbency does not end with immediate effect and he will be working with party officers to ensure a smooth transition. They will meet to decide the process for the election of his successor. No timetable has yet been set.

The Guardian‘s political editor Heather Stewart has tweeted that according to an unnamed source he was not aware the press release was being sent out tonight.

Close ally of McNicol tells me he was in negotiations about his departure – but didn’t know press release was being sent out tonight. — Heather Stewart (@GuardianHeather) February 23, 2018

The SKWAWKBOX reports that a meeting with Corbyn and his chief of staff Karie Murphy took place on Tuesday, when “McNicol was allowed to resign to save face”.

Stephen Bush at the New Statesman writes:

“It’s been suggested to me by two well-placed sources that McNicol might be headed to the House of Lords…”

Richard Angell, director of Progress, said:

“Iain McNicol has been ‘campaigner in chief’ and a true servant of the Labour movement as general secretary. He brings people together, reaches out across divides, has a wealth of experience as a former party organiser and union official that he put to great use in general election campaigns and has been a relentless advocate for Labour his whole life. We wish him well in what he does next.”

Further updates to follow…