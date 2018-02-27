Jeremy Corbyn is having #SnowMuchFun

It is snowing today in Westminster, so Jeremy Corbyn has taken the opportunity to up his #instagame with photos of him throwing a snowball from his office balcony.

Tory MP and chief secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss doesn’t want to be left out in the cold, and has also been caught snapping away.

Spotted! Chief Secretary to the Treasury busy photographing the snow… @trussliz #instaliz pic.twitter.com/lf6Y8zrHkH — Mel Stride MP (@MelJStride) February 27, 2018

The other MPs must be too snowed under with work to join in. Labour MP Darren Jones does not seem to be enjoying himself.

I hate snow. https://t.co/LjmxMb9KMB — Darren Jones MP (@darrenpjones) February 27, 2018