Labour MPs rally behind Jennie Formby for #JenSec

27th February, 2018 7:28 pm
Labour MPs are lining up to publicly back Jennie Formby’s bid to become general secretary of the party following Iain McNicol’s resignation.

Rising star Laura Pidcock and shadow local government secretary Andrew Gwynne are among those on Twitter using the hashtag #JenSec to express their support for the Unite candidate.

 

Chris Williamson pipped them to the post with his supportive tweet, but missed the opportunity to use the ‘punny’ hashtag.

Meanwhile, there were suggestions that Jon Lansman was considering the role, but Guardian political editor Heather Stewart reports that the Momentum founder “may have caved into pressure from Jeremy Corbyn’s office and decided not to stand”.

