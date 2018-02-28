LGBT Labour: A statement regarding Labour’s new LGBT advisory group

Yesterday, LGBT Labour wrote an open letter to Katy Clark and Dawn Butler MP raising our concerns about the new LGBT Advisory group that was launched at the Labour annual LGBT History Month reception. We wrote this letter to demonstrate our legitimate and real concern at what at the time appeared to be the sidelining of us as the democratic affiliate that represents the voices of LGBT members to the Labour party.

Within an hour of publishing our letter, Dawn Butler MP was in touch with us to set up a meeting. She made it very clear that she wanted to ensure our concerns were heard and that she could very quickly elevate any problems that we might have with the Advisory group.

Myself and our National Treasurer met with Dawn within a matter of hours and had a very productive meeting. Dawn sincerely apologised for any offence caused and showed us copies of previous correspondence which reassured us she had always intended to include LGBT Labour on the Advisory group.

She answered all the questions that we had set out in our open letter and stated that the group was set up purely to ensure there was a wide range of expertise that she, as the Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities, could learn from with regards to our community. We have been invited and accepted the invitation to act as the secretariat to the group – ensuring that the voices of our members are heard and represented on the group and to the Shadow Minister.

As an organisation with over 40 years’ experience of representing LGBT members within the party, we welcome our formal involvement in the group and are looking forward to providing the expertise that we can bring in both community engagement and policy formation.

As stated in our letter, the Advisory group has a fantastic range of LGBT campaigners and activists involved and this will give the party the opportunity to learn in more detail about how we can continue to advance the rights of LGBT+ people in the UK. Our involvement will now ensure that the democratically decided policy of LGBT Labour members will be heard at the highest level and will continue to shape the policy of the party going forward.

Dawn Butler MP, Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities comments:

“LGBT Labour have been vital in the campaign for LGBT+ equality within the party and wider society. They were always a part of the advisory board and I am pleased that they will now take on the role of secretariat. As an affiliated society with over 40 years of experience, LGBT Labour has and continues to play a crucial role in representing LGBT Labour members.

“This advisory group will have a wide range of people involved because it is crucial to hear from those with lived experience of prejudice and discrimination and to develop stronger and closer relationships with the LGBT+ community.

“I look forward to working with everyone on the board as we look to advance the campaign for LGBT+ equality.”

Sarah Kerton and Ian Dylan Thomas

LGBT Labour Co-Chairs