Momentum activists take control of London Young Labour

Momentum-backed candidates swept the board at London Young Labour’s annual general meeting.

The liberation officers and newly-elected chair Artin Giles were all backed by the Jeremy Corbyn supporters’ group.

Giles, a secondary school teacher also supported by Open Labour, ran against 19-year-old Rania Ramli. Giles won 198 votes to Ramli’s 152.

The caucus positions were all secured by candidates on the Momentum slate:

Women’s Officer – Amelia Horgan

LGBT – Esther Endfield

BAME – Mohammed Iqbal

Under 19s – Faisa Hassan

Disabilities – Torr Robinson

Results of the block elections are not known until Wednesday, but it is likely that the successful candidates will be all those endorsed by Momentum.

Last year, just four of the candidates that made it onto the 2017 LYL committee were Momentum-backed, and the candidate for Chair Beth Foster-Ogg lost by over 100 votes.

The AGM was also notable for the criticism received by outgoing chair Miriam Mirwitch after she posted images on Twitter showing a safe space room and gender neutral toilets.

The officially affiliated LGBT+ Conservatives replied to criticism from a Tory MP by saying Twitter, “Please do get in touch with us so that we can explain why gender-neutral toilets are really a welcome move for #trans people”.