New Momentum slate for NEC revealed

Paul Waugh at HuffPost UK has the scoop on Momentum’s slate for the National Executive Committee.

The Corbyn-supporting group is set to put up a young and diverse slate, with two twenty-somethings and four BAME candidates.

Unsurprisingly, veteran Ann Black is no longer on the Momentum slate after having voted for the controversial six-month freeze date on members voting in the leadership contest. At the time, Black explained in her defence that she had proposed a cut-off date of June 2016 (rather than January 2016) but the motion was not carried.

A number of left-wing NEC members and Momentum activists nonetheless hold that she had the deciding vote and used it to exclude 130,000 new members. They also hold her partly responsible for the suspension of Brighton, Hove and District Labour Party.

“I shall be standing as a candidate for the NEC, on the centre left platform that I have supported for the past 18 years,” Black told HuffPost UK.

Christine Shawcroft’s decision not to re-stand is more surprising, particularly as she the Momentum director was only recently appointed as chair of the NEC’s disputes panel. Rhea Wolfson has also reportedly chosen to step down.

Labour’s ruling body presides over policy development, guides the overall direction of the party, has a part in parliamentary selections and makes decisions on complaints and suspensions.

NEW ON THE SLATE:

Huda Elmi

Coventry South CLP

Affiliated member of Momentum’s national coordinating group (NCG)

BAME Officer at Labour Students in 2015

WATCH: Victoria Derbyshire

READ: Labour Students has a race problem, Open Labour

TWITTER: @hudaelmi_

Nav Mishra

Hazel Grove CLP

Parliamentary candidate in Hazel Grove in 2017

Founder of Stockport Momentum

Unite member, works at Unison

TWITTER: @NavPMishra

Ann Henderson

Edinburgh South CLP

Long-standing activist; Campaign for Socialism member

Scottish Labour Party executive member

Worked in the rail industry; one of Scotland’s first female train drivers

Scottish Trades Union Congress (Assistant Secretary)

STAYING ON:

Claudia Webbe

@ClaudiaWebbe

Jon Lansman

@jonlansman

Rachel Garnham

@LabourRachel

Yasmine Dar

@Yasmine_Dar

Pete Willsman

@PeterWillsman

Daren Williams

@darrenw_cardiff

TAKING OFF:

Ann Black

Christine Shawcroft

@Christine4NEC

Rhea Wolfson

@rheawolfson

This article was amended on 9th February to clarify Ann Black’s vote at the July 2016 NEC meeting.