Union backing powers councillor to selection victory in north west marginal

A local councillor with heavyweight union backing has been selected again to fight the key marginal seat of Blackpool North and Cleveleys.

Chris Webb will stand in the seat for a second time after coming just over 2,000 votes behind Tory rail minister Paul Maynard in June.

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner wrote on Twitter: “Delighted to hear friend @Chris4BNC has been selected to be @UKLabour PPC for Blackpool North & Cleveleys. Well done Chris and like last time l will be out campaigning with you and the team!”

A former assistant to Labour Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden and a north west Labour Party organiser, Webb was born and bred in Blackpool and nominated by Unite, Unison, GMB and CWU as well as local party branches.

“I am delighted and proud to have been selected to be Labour’s candidate for the next general election for my home town,” said Webb.

“People here in Blackpool and Thornton-Cleveleys need a local representative that will put them first. I will work tirelessly to let local people know that they have a choice between a Labour Party that will stand up for local people or a Conservative Party that only looks after the privileged few.”