WATCH: Chuka says Corbyn won’t ask MPs to vote with BoMogg to leave single market

“I cannot conceive of circumstances where Labour MPs are marshalled to go through the lobby and vote against us staying in the customs union and the single market with the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg, Boris Johnson and Michael Gove,” said pro-EU Labour MP Chuka Ummuna on The Andrew Marr Show today.

“I cannot see Jeremy saying to Labour MPs, “we’re going through the lobby with those guys” and damaging the interests of our constituents.”

.@ChukaUmunna says he cannot see @jeremycorbyn telling Labour MPs to vote to leave the single market and customs union along with MPs like @Jacob_Rees_Mogg, @BorisJohnson and @michaelgove#marrpic.twitter.com/P5Gr8622hn — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) February 11, 2018