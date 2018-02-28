You are here: Home » Featured »

WATCH: Corbyn blasts “outsized egos” of Tory ministers

28th February, 2018 12:53 pm

“This is a government in disarray,” said Jeremy Corbyn in today’s final PMQs exchange. “Every time the cabinet meets, all we get is even more bizarre soundbites.”

“The government is so divided, the Prime Minister is incapable of delivering a coherent and decisive plan for Brexit,” the Labour leader added.

“When is she going to put the country’s interests before the outsized egos of her own cabinet?”

