WATCH: Corbyn blasts “outsized egos” of Tory ministers

“This is a government in disarray,” said Jeremy Corbyn in today’s final PMQs exchange. “Every time the cabinet meets, all we get is even more bizarre soundbites.”

“The government is so divided, the Prime Minister is incapable of delivering a coherent and decisive plan for Brexit,” the Labour leader added.

“When is she going to put the country’s interests before the outsized egos of her own cabinet?”

“This is a gov’t in disarray. Every time the cabinet meets, all we get is even more bizarre soundbites” @jeremycorbyn “When is she going to put country’s interests before the outsized egos of her own cabinet?” “My priorities are the priorities of the British people” @theresa_may pic.twitter.com/j559DoFeZk — BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) February 28, 2018