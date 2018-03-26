Clear the Lobby: The week ahead in Parliament
It’s another quiet week for new legislation as Conservative whips work to put together a majority for the big Brexit votes. The Commons debates whether to merge public bodies that deal with personal finance, and individual MPs introduce a couple of ten minute rule bills.
Monday 26 March
No votes scheduled.
Tuesday 27 March
Discarded Needles (Offences) Bill
Makes it a crime to discard used drugs needles in public places in a way that puts the public at risk. At the moment this currently falls under littering laws. This is a ten minute rule motion, so if it passes it’ll become a private member’s bill at second reading.
Financial Guidance and Claims Bill – report stage and 3rd reading
Creates a single body to help members of the public manage their finances, consolidating services that are currently provided by the Money Advice Service, the Pensions Advisory Service and the Department for Work and Pensions.
Also gives the Financial Conduct Authority the power to regulate claims companies (like the ones that help people win compensation for personal injury), and transfers the responsibility for investigating complaints against these companies to the Financial Ombudsman Service.
Started in the Lords, so if it passes these stages, it just needs the Lords to approve any amendments before it can become law. This debate was scheduled earlier this month, but was postponed due to urgent questions and four oral ministerial statements.
Wednesday 28 March
Marriage (Same Sex Couples) (Northern Ireland) Bill
Legalises gay marriage in Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland Assembly members have voted in favour of same-sex marriage before, but the motion has been blocked by the DUP. Labour’s Conor McGinn, who is behind this bill, argues that people shouldn’t have to wait for the assembly to be restored. This is a ten minute rule motion, so if it passes it’ll become a private member’s bill at second reading.
Thursday 29 March
No votes scheduled.
Friday 30 March
No votes scheduled.
