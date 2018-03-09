Council by-elections: Labour make gains and Tories lose safe seats
The Tories lost five seats – including four safe seats – in the latest round of council by-elections.
In the eight by-elections held yesterday, Labour gained two seats from the Tories, lost one to a new local party in Bolton and held two.
The loss in Farnworth, Bolton, was a sign of the local Labour council’s troubles rather than a reflection of the national picture.
The Tories lost five seats: two to Labour, two to Independent candidates and one to the Lib Dems. UKIP and the Greens mostly suffered significant losses in vote share.
From Rochester to rural Hertfordshire, a number of the Conservative losses occurred in safe Tory seats, according to Andrew Teale of BritainElects.
LABOUR GAINS
Rochester West (Medway)
Labour gain from Conservative
Labour: 47.5 per cent (+26.5)
Conservative: 39.5 per cent (-4.0)
Lib Dems: 4.7 per cent (+1.0)
Greens: 4.2 per cent (-6.1)
UKIP: 4.1 per cent (-16.2)
Wollaton West (Nottingham)
Labour gain from Conservative
Labour: 48.8 per cent (+10.1)
Conservative: 43.4 per cent (+8.2)
Lib Dems: 5.3 per cent (-1.8)
Greens: 1.6 per cent (-8.1)
BPEP: 0.9 per cent (+0.9)
LABOUR HOLDS
Droylsden East (Tameside)
Labour hold
Labour: 61.5 per cent (+7.4)
Conservative: 30.5 per cent (+30.5)
Greens: 6.1 per cent (-1.5)
Lib Dems: 1.9 per cent (+1.9)
Little Parndon & Hare Street (Harlow)
Labour hold
Labour: 62.2 per cent (+7.9)
Conservative: 31.4 per cent (+5.2)
UKIP: 6.4 per cent (-13.1)
LABOUR LOSS
Farnworth (Bolton)
Farnworth & Kearsley First gain from Labour
Farnworth and Kearsley First: 47.5 per cent (+47.5)
Labour: 38.2 per cent (-10.2)
UKIP: 6.7 per cent (-29.7)
Conservative: 6.0 per cent (-2.6)
Lib Dems: 0.9 per cent (-2.1)
Greens: 0.7 per cent (-2.8)
OTHER CONSERVATIVE LOSSES
Northchurch (Dacorum)
Lib Dems gain from Conservative
Lib Dems: 59.2 per cent (+40.4)
Conservative: 28.2 per cent (-32.1)
Labour: 10.5 per cent (-1.7)
Greens: 2.1 per cent (-6.6)
Oakham South East (Rutland)
Independent gain from Conservative
Independent: 59.5 per cent (+59.5)
Conservative: 40.5 per cent (+5.1)
Petersfield Bell Hill (East Hampshire)
Independent gain from Conservative
Independent: 32.7 per cent (+32.7)
Lib Dems: 28.3 per cent (+14.3)
Conservative: 26.7 per cent (-20.8)
Labour: 10.3 per cent (-4.9)
UKIP: 2.0 per cent (-10.1)
